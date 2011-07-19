Primus Announce Fall 2011 Tour Dates

Primus have announced the dates for a run of shows in the US this fall. You can check out the tour dates below.

As previously reported, Primus will released their new album, Green Naugahyde, on September 13. The album is the band's first since 1999's Antipop.

Green Naugahyde was produced and engineered by Les Claypool in his personal studio, Rancho Relaxo, in Northern California and features Claypool, long-time guitarist Larry LaLonde and drummer Jay Lane.

Primus Fall 2011 Tour Dates