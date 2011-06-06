Primus Set To Release New Album, 'Green Naugahyde,' This September

Funk metal band Primus have announced the release of their new album, Green Naugahyde, for Sept. 13. The record will be Primus' first album since 1999's Antipop.

Green Naugahyde was produced and engineered by Les Claypool in his personal studio, Rancho Relaxo, in Northern California and features Claypool, long-time guitarist Larry LaLonde and drummer Jay Lane.

Lane was in an early lineup of the band and also was in Sausage, a 1994 reunion of the 1988 Primus lineup.

"If I were to look at all of our records, it seems like this is reminiscent of the early stuff," says Claypool of the new album. "Obviously, with Jay there's a newness to it, but because he left the band right before we recorded our first record, his approach has an eerie harkening to the old Frizzle Fry days."

Claypool made clear there was no reason for recording a new album other than the desire for the three musicians to get together and experiment. "There wasn't a lot of pre-thought to this as much as, 'Oh, here we are, we should make a record,'" Claypool says.

"I've been playing with Jay quite a lot over the past 10 years and we have an intuitive bond, so for me he was a natural choice to be back in the mix," Claypool continues when asked how Lane came about rejoining the band after nearly two decades apart.

Green Naugahyde is out on ATO Records and Prawn Songs on Sept. 13.