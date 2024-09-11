“Prince nursed these kinds of slights. There’s spite and aggression in the performance”: Prince’s iconic While My Guitar Gently Weeps solo was an “act of revenge” for being left off Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Guitarists list

Prince's famous solo from the 2004 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was performed a year after Rolling Stone omitted him from its list

Prince during The 19th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show at Waldorf Astoria in New York City, New York, United States
(Image credit: KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images)

A documentary that may never be released has shed new light on Prince’s famous While My Guitar Gently Weeps guitar solo from the 2004 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was reportedly performed in part to spite Rolling Stone magazine.

Prince’s legendary career was filled with plenty of iconic onstage electric guitar moments, but the night he was finally inducted into the Hall of Fame is especially notable.

Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.