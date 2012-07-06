Radiohead Have Recorded New Material at Jack White's Third Man Studios

Last month, during Radiohead's set at Bonnaroo festival in Manchester, Tennessee, frontman Thom Yorke hinted that the band might have used their time in the state to fit in a collaboration with Jack White.

"This song is for Jack White," said Yorke before the band kicked into "Supercollider." "We saw him yesterday. A big thank-you to him, but we can't tell you why. You'll find out."

Well, it turns out Radiohead and White have collaborated, but not on the scale fans might've hope for. NME.com reveals that Radiohead have recorded tracks at White's Third Man Records studio in Nashville.

White confirmed the news while speaking to BBC 6 Music in the UK. He said Radiohead had worked in the studio owned by his record label, but he insisted he hadn't been involved in the recording sessions.

"I don’t know how much to tell about it except I didn't play with them or produce," White added. "But they came in and recorded at Third Man. I don't know what else to be said about that, so that’s all I can probably say."