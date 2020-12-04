Red Witch’s Pristina pedal promises to conjure a “mountain of crystalline, sparkling clean boost”

Red Witch has introduced the Pristina, a new limited-edition dual channel Germanium boost pedal.

The Pristina boasts two independent amplifiers, each powered by a single, hand selected, NOS germanium transistor, for “a mountain of crystalline, sparkling clean boost.”

There’s also two true bypass footswitches (one to engage each channel), a bi-color LED indicator (Red for left channel, blue for right and violet for both) and separate volume controls for each channel.

The pedal runs on an external regulated 9 -18 DC volt power supply, and each one is hand-built, hand-signed and hand-numbered.

The Pristina is being offered in a limited run of just 99 for $299.99.

For more information, head to Red Witch.