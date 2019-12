The following content is related to the July 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

In the following video, Guitar World's Paul Riario reviews the new HT-Metal pedal from Blackstar, a two-channel, 12AX7-driven distortion pedal with a full EQ section, ISF midrange sweep control and speaker emulation output.