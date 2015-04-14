Rich Robinson Announces and Discusses Record Store Day Release, “I Remember” — Video

Rich Robinson—guitarist, songwriter and co-founder of the Black Crowes—has announced the April 18 release of a Record Store Day exclusive 7-inch single via The End Records/Circle Sound.

Limited to just 1,000 copies, the single “I Remember,” from Robinson’s 2014 album, The Ceaseless Sight, will be accompanied by new rendition of “Up from the Skies,” a previously unreleased live recording from Robinson's stretch on last year’s Experience Hendrix Tour.

Originally recorded by the Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1967, “Up from the Skies” was featured on the group’s second album Axis: Bold as Love.

Below, you can check out our exclusive video of Robinson discussing “I Remember.”

This month, Robinson will hit the road for a North American tour. You can see the current dates below.

Initial Rich Robinson Tour Dates:

4/17 – Live Oak, FL – Spirit of Suwannee Music Park

5/27 – Washington, DC – The Hamilton

5/28 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

5/29 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House

5/30 – New York, NY – City Winery

5/31 – New York, NY – City Winery

6/2 – Londonderry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

6/3 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

6/4 – Hartford, CT – Infinity Hall

6/5 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort Casino

6/6 – Niagara Falls, NY – Seneca Niagara Falls Casino

6/7 – Cleveland, OH – Music Box

For more information on the tour and ticket details, visit richrobinson.net. To order Robinson's 2014 album, The Ceaseless Sight, head here.