Robots Play Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" — Video

Is this the band of the future? Let's hope not.

Below, check out a video of a band of robots performing Black Sabbath's "Iron Man."

It doesn't sound very good, but it's still semi-cool.

I read a story this week about how robots are taking over a lot of online writing jobs. This means that, at some point, you'll be reading stories written by robots about robots who play "Iron Man."

Robos tocam Iron Man

Robôs tocando o CLÁSSICO Iron Man do Black Sabbath! É de CHORAR de emoção!Aprenda a programar em https://www.youtube.com/user/cursosemvideo/playlists

Posted by Cursos em Vídeo on Friday, October 9, 2015