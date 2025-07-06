Every guitar hero, special guest and all-star cover from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s epic Back to the Beginning farewell show

Ozzy Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates bid farewell last night (July 5) at a star-studded final show in their hometown of Birmingham, UK.

Back to the Beginning was all-day affair that started at 1.30pm and continued for nine hours as rock and metal’s biggest names lined up to pay tribute to the band who gave birth to the genre they hold dear.

Organized by Rage Against the Machine guitarist (and Ozzy super-fan) Tom Morello, the event featured arguably the greatest lineup of rock and metal bands ever assembled on one day.

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Alice In Chains, Gojira, Lamb of God, Halestorm, Anthrax, Rival Sons and Mastodon all performed whistle-stop 15-minute sets, each featuring their own take on an Ozzy or Sabbath classic.

Interspersed with the full band sets were a series of supergroups, which paved the way for a parade of guitar heroes to join the fray.

Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt had a five-song set of covers, while ex-Ozzy guitarist Jake E Lee made an appearance for covers of The Ultimate Sin and Shot in the Dark.

Sabbath’s fellow Birmingham rockers Judas Priest were honored with a rendition of Breaking the Law featuring Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing and Adam Jones, while Living Colour’s Vernon Reid hopped onstage for Bark at the Moon with Ghost’s Papa V Perpetua (aka Tobias Forge).

The day’s biggest surprise was the appearance of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler accompanied by Ronnie Wood for The Train Kept A-Rollin’, before Ozzy producer Andrew Watt was joined by Morello and Bettencourt as Tyler gamely tore through Walk This Way and Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love.

The evening was closed, of course, by a five-song set from Ozzy, who performed in a suitably gothic chair, flanked as usual by Zakk Wylde, before Black Sabbath brought the night to a close with four songs of their own.

The full setlist is below.

Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning setlist

Mastodon

1. Black Tongue

2. Blood and Thunder

3. Supernaut (with Mario Duplantier, Danny Carey and Eloy Casagrande)

Rival Sons

4. Do Your Worst

5. Electric Funeral

6. Secret

Anthrax

7. Indians

8. Into the Void

Halestorm

9. Love Bites (So Do I)

10. Rain Your Blood on Me

11. Perry Mason

Lamb of God

12. Laid to Rest

13. Redneck

14. Children of the Grave

Supergroup A

15. The Ultimate Sin (with Lzzy Hale, Nuno Bettencourt, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)

16. Shot in the Dark (with David Draiman, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)

17. Sweet Leaf (with David Draiman, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)

18. Believer (with Whitfield Crane, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, Frank Bello, II [Sleep Token] and Adam Wakeman)

19. Changes (with Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, II and Adam Wakeman)

20. Mr. Crowley (with Jack Black, plus Revel Ian, Roman Morello and other young musicians on screen)

Alice In Chains

21. Man in the Box

22. Would?

23. Fairies Wear Boots

Gojira

24. Stranded

25. Silvera

26. Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (with Marina Viotti)

27. Under the Sun

Drum Off

28. Symptom Of The Universe (with Chad Smith, Travis Barker and Danny Carey, plus Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt and Rudy Sarzo)

Supergroup B

29. Breaking the Law (with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)

30. Snowblind (with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)

31. Flying High Again (with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Vernon Reid)

32. Rock Candy (with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Tom Morello)

33. Bark at the Moon (with Papa V Perpetua, Vernon Reid, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker)

34. The Train Kept A-Rollin' (with Steven Tyler, Ron Wood, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker)

35. Walk This Way / Whole Lotta Love (with Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Chad Smith)

Pantera

36. Cowboys From Hell

37. Walk

38. Planet Caravan

39. Electric Funeral

Tool

40. Forty Six & 2

41. Hand of Doom

42. Ænema

Slayer

43. Disciple

44. War Ensemble

45. Wicked World

46. South of Heaven

47. Raining Blood

48. Angel of Death

Guns N' Roses

49. Never Say Die

50. Junior's Eyes

51. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

52. Welcome to the Jungle

53. Paradise City

Metallica

54. Hole in the Sky

55. Creeping Death

56. For Whom the Bell Tolls

57. Johnny Blade

58. Battery

59. Master of Puppets

Ozzy Osbourne

60. I Don't Know

61. Mr. Crowley

62. Suicide Solution

63. Mama, I'm Coming Home

64. Crazy Train

Black Sabbath

65. War Pigs

66. N.I.B.

67. Iron Man

68. Paranoid