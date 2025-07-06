Every guitar hero, special guest and all-star cover from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s epic Back to the Beginning farewell show
Jake E. Lee, Ronnie Wood and Nuno Bettencourt were among the six-string royalty joining the likes of Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Alice In Chains, Gojira for the nine-hour celebration
Ozzy Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates bid farewell last night (July 5) at a star-studded final show in their hometown of Birmingham, UK.
Back to the Beginning was all-day affair that started at 1.30pm and continued for nine hours as rock and metal’s biggest names lined up to pay tribute to the band who gave birth to the genre they hold dear.
Organized by Rage Against the Machine guitarist (and Ozzy super-fan) Tom Morello, the event featured arguably the greatest lineup of rock and metal bands ever assembled on one day.
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Alice In Chains, Gojira, Lamb of God, Halestorm, Anthrax, Rival Sons and Mastodon all performed whistle-stop 15-minute sets, each featuring their own take on an Ozzy or Sabbath classic.
Interspersed with the full band sets were a series of supergroups, which paved the way for a parade of guitar heroes to join the fray.
Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt had a five-song set of covers, while ex-Ozzy guitarist Jake E Lee made an appearance for covers of The Ultimate Sin and Shot in the Dark.
Sabbath’s fellow Birmingham rockers Judas Priest were honored with a rendition of Breaking the Law featuring Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing and Adam Jones, while Living Colour’s Vernon Reid hopped onstage for Bark at the Moon with Ghost’s Papa V Perpetua (aka Tobias Forge).
The day’s biggest surprise was the appearance of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler accompanied by Ronnie Wood for The Train Kept A-Rollin’, before Ozzy producer Andrew Watt was joined by Morello and Bettencourt as Tyler gamely tore through Walk This Way and Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love.
The evening was closed, of course, by a five-song set from Ozzy, who performed in a suitably gothic chair, flanked as usual by Zakk Wylde, before Black Sabbath brought the night to a close with four songs of their own.
The full setlist is below.
Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning setlist
Mastodon
1. Black Tongue
2. Blood and Thunder
3. Supernaut (with Mario Duplantier, Danny Carey and Eloy Casagrande)
Rival Sons
4. Do Your Worst
5. Electric Funeral
6. Secret
Anthrax
7. Indians
8. Into the Void
Halestorm
9. Love Bites (So Do I)
10. Rain Your Blood on Me
11. Perry Mason
Lamb of God
12. Laid to Rest
13. Redneck
14. Children of the Grave
Supergroup A
15. The Ultimate Sin (with Lzzy Hale, Nuno Bettencourt, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)
16. Shot in the Dark (with David Draiman, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)
17. Sweet Leaf (with David Draiman, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)
18. Believer (with Whitfield Crane, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, Frank Bello, II [Sleep Token] and Adam Wakeman)
19. Changes (with Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, II and Adam Wakeman)
20. Mr. Crowley (with Jack Black, plus Revel Ian, Roman Morello and other young musicians on screen)
Alice In Chains
21. Man in the Box
22. Would?
23. Fairies Wear Boots
Gojira
24. Stranded
25. Silvera
26. Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (with Marina Viotti)
27. Under the Sun
Drum Off
28. Symptom Of The Universe (with Chad Smith, Travis Barker and Danny Carey, plus Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt and Rudy Sarzo)
Supergroup B
29. Breaking the Law (with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)
30. Snowblind (with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)
31. Flying High Again (with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Vernon Reid)
32. Rock Candy (with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Tom Morello)
33. Bark at the Moon (with Papa V Perpetua, Vernon Reid, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker)
34. The Train Kept A-Rollin' (with Steven Tyler, Ron Wood, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker)
35. Walk This Way / Whole Lotta Love (with Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Chad Smith)
Pantera
36. Cowboys From Hell
37. Walk
38. Planet Caravan
39. Electric Funeral
Tool
40. Forty Six & 2
41. Hand of Doom
42. Ænema
Slayer
43. Disciple
44. War Ensemble
45. Wicked World
46. South of Heaven
47. Raining Blood
48. Angel of Death
Guns N' Roses
49. Never Say Die
50. Junior's Eyes
51. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
52. Welcome to the Jungle
53. Paradise City
Metallica
54. Hole in the Sky
55. Creeping Death
56. For Whom the Bell Tolls
57. Johnny Blade
58. Battery
59. Master of Puppets
Ozzy Osbourne
60. I Don't Know
61. Mr. Crowley
62. Suicide Solution
63. Mama, I'm Coming Home
64. Crazy Train
Black Sabbath
65. War Pigs
66. N.I.B.
67. Iron Man
68. Paranoid
