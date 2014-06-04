Seymour Duncan Lil' Screamin Demon SLSD-1 Pickup —Demo Video

Below, check out a new demo video for Seymour Duncan's Lil' Screamin Demon SLSD-1 pickup. The clip features guitarist Steve Booke, who also happens to write the What in the World column for GuitarWorld.com.

From the company:

Like its big brother, the Screamin' Demon humbucker, this li'l savage combines a big, open sound with just a subtle hint of "glass." It screams and provides rich harmonics but cleans up when you back it off. Using a unique slotted and Allen head screw combination that gives each coil a slightly different magnetic field, the tone is big and percussive without being too harsh.

Fro more info, visit seymourduncan.com.