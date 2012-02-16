Slash Unveils Title, Cover Art for Second Solo Album

Slash has set Apocalyptic Love as the title of his upcoming second solo album, which is due out on May 22. You can view the cover art below.

Apocalyptic Love sees Slash team up once again with singer Myles Kennedy, with the Conspirators serving as his backing back.

Having Myles sing on the first record inspired me to take him on the road, then taking him on the road inspired me to have him sing on the whole record," said Slash of his relationship with Kennedy. "So yeah the tour last year definitely inspired the decision for him to sing on the new record. He has a really broad range. He is just very musical as far as his melodic style is concerned and he’s also very lyrical and just a really powerful singer. There’s a lot of positives about the way he sings."

The former GNR guitarist will also be hitting the road this May for a run of U.S. shows, presumably with more dates to be announced in the near future.

You can check out three videos of Slash in the studio working on Apocalyptic Lovehere.