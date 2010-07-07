Social Distortion Announce Fall Tour

California rock n' roll band Social Distortion have announced a headlining US tour beginning October 14 through November 23 in support of the their forthcoming album due out later this fall. Touring for the first time since 2009's excursion of Europe and the US and the band's recent jaunt to Brazil and Argentina earlier this year, Social Distortion will be performing a few select warm-up shows before hitting the main stage at this summer's Lollapalooza and Outside Lands festivals.

Currently, Mike Ness and crew are wrapping up recording on Social Distortion's seventh studio album and follow-up to the 2004 album, Sex, Love and Rock ‘n' Roll.

Social Distortion Tour Dates

Jul 17 - Quebec City, QC - Festival D'Ete International De Quebec

Jul 27 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance*

Jul 28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom*)

Jul 30 - Providence, RI - Lupo's Heartbreak Hotel*

Jul 31 - Hartford, CT - The Webster*

Aug 1 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom*

Aug 3 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's*

Aug 4 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club*

Aug 5 - Rochester, NY - Nola's BBQ*

Aug 7 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

Aug 8 - Green Bay, WI - Oneida Casino*

Aug 10 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove @ Harrah's**

Aug 11 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater*

Aug 13 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory*

Aug 14 - Medford, OR - Medford Armory*

Aug 15 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

Oct 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex***

Oct 15 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium***

Oct 19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue***

Oct 21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore***

Oct 23 - Toronto, ON - Kool Haus***

Oct 24 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues***

Oct 26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club***

Oct 28 - Clifton Park, NY - Northern Lights***

Oct 29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Electric Factory***

Oct 30 - Atlantic City, NJ - House of Blues***

Nov 1 - Boston, MA - House of Blues***

Nov 4 - New York, NY - Roseland Ballroom***

Nov 6 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!***

Nov 8 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel***

Nov 9 - Knoxville, TN - Valarium***

Nov 10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle***

Nov 12 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live***

Nov 13 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach***

Nov 14 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues***

Nov 16 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues***

Nov 18 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre***

Nov 19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues***

Nov 20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues***

Nov 22 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre***

Nov 23 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre***

* with Dan Sartain & The Action Design

** with Wolfmother and Dan Sartain & The Action Design

*** with Lucero & Frank Turner