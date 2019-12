(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Ernie Ball has started producing a documentary series on the AT&T Audience Network titled Ernie Ball: The Pursuit of Tone.

Mike Ness of Social Distortion is profiled in an episode that debuts Friday, April 22, and the previous show with Buddy Guy is now available On Demand. NEXT UP: Billy Duffy of the Cult.

See the Mike Ness Trailer:

See the Trailer for the Buddy Guy Episode: