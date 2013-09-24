Steel Panther Announce New Album, 'All You Can Eat'

Steel Panther have announced the title of their new studio album, which will most likely be out in early 2014.

The album will be called All You Can Eat. The new disc, the followup to 2011's successful Balls Out, was recorded in Sherman Oaks, California, with producer Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Meat Loaf).

"We feel like Steel Panther is like a buffet," says Steel Panther frontman Michael Starr. "You know what I mean? There's a little bit of everything for everybody. And you can have as much of us as you want."

"Listen to our record and tell us that our songs aren't better than most of the bands out there," adds drummer Stix Zadinia. "How funny is that? At the end of the day, it comes down to the songs. I think our songs — without sounding egotistical — I think our songs are great. When you hear the hooks in our songs, you hear the playing and you hear the vocals, you throw that up against any band in any era, and I think it stands up."

The first video from All You Can Eat, "Party Like It's the End of the World," will be posted later this year. The video is actually being filmed this month, sources say.

In the clip below, you can check out an interview with Starr that was conducted by the Dude from 106.5 KWHL before the band's August 31 show at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas.

