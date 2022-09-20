Steel Panther announce Joe "Spyder" Lester as new full-time bassist

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Lester – who had already served for years as Steel Panther's tour manager – first filled in for Lexxi Foxx back in 2018, and played on the band's recent European tour

Joe "Spyder" Lester performs onstage with Steel Panther at Hellfest Open Air on June 18, 2022 in Clisson, France
(Image credit: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)

Last July, Steel Panther announced that their longtime bass guitar player, Lexxi Foxx, had left the band.

Following the announcement, the band held open auditions for a replacement, and even subsequently created a 'March Madness'-style bracket through which fans participated in the selection process.

Last fall, reports began to circulate that one Rikki Dazzle had landed the job, after the bassist performed a number of shows with the group. Frontman Michael Starr soon, however, clarified that Dazzle had only been hired as a touring member, and not as Foxx's permanent replacement.

Now though, the band's long search has seemingly come to an end with their crowning of Joe "Spyder" Lester as their new permanent bassist.

(from left) Stix Zadinia, Spyder, Michael Starr and Satchel of Steel Panther

(from left) Stix Zadinia, Spyder, Michael Starr and Satchel of Steel Panther (Image credit: David Jackson)

In a typically humorous statement, the band said of hiring Spyder in a press release: “We wanted it to be you. We wanted it to be you so badly. So, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be really hard. We’re gonna have to work at this every day, but we want to do that because we want you. We want all of you, forever, you and us, every day. To us, you are perfect. You had us at hello. You complete us. We’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

Lester – who had already served for years as Steel Panther's tour manager – first filled in (opens in new tab) for Foxx back in 2018, and served as the group's bassist during their recent European tour.

After his departure from Steel Panther, Foxx, meanwhile, formed a new band called Hollywood Gods N' Monsters. Featuring Foxx, Diggity Dave (known for his appearances in MTV's Pimp My Ride and Battleground Earth), rapper HYPE, vocalist Kris “7even” Aragon, guitarist Brian Jennings and drummer Danny Parker, the band call themselves (opens in new tab) "the biggest smash-up band in the world," and made their live debut last December.

For tickets and more info on Steel Panther's 2022 tour dates, visit the band's website (opens in new tab).

