Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks Premiere Lyric Video for "Lariat"

Former Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus and his band, the Jicks, are back with a new song (see below) and a new album that'll be unleashed early next year.

Although the video below is wittily labeled a "lyric video" on YouTube, the lyrics are displayed in French. So, since the video features a striped-shirt-wearing pretty girl or two, some on-the-fly English-to-French translation action and something vaguely plot-like, let's call it an actual "music video."

The track, "Lariat," is from Malkmus' new album, Wig Out at Jagbags, which will be released January 7 by Matador Records. It's the followup to 2011's Mirror Traffic. The album, the full track listing for which you can see below, even features a Velvet Underground cover.

Says Malkmus in a statement: "Wig Out At Jagbags is inspired by Cologne, Germany, Mark Von Schlegell, Rosemarie Trockel, Von Spar and Jan Lankisch, Can and Gas; Stephen-Malkmus-imagined Weezer/Chili Peppers, Sic Alps, UVA in the late '80s, NYRB, Aroma Charlottenburg, inactivity, Jamming, Indie guys trying to sound Memphis, Flipper, Pete Townshend, Pavement, The Joggers, The NBA and home life in the 2010s …”

Wig Out at Jagbags track listing: