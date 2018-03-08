Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Questions for Stephen Malkmus

Stephen Malkmus performs in Berlin with the Jicks on January 27, 2014. (Image credit: Adam Berry/Redferns/Getty Images)

And now...Stephen Malkmus on a horse. (Image credit: Giovanni Duca)

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask Stephen Malkmus, Pavement cofounder and longtime frontman of the Jicks, anything you want!

You can grill him about his upbeat new single with the Jicks ("Middle America"—hear it below) and their upcoming tour, the potential hidden meanings of "(Do Not Feed the) Oyster" or "The Poet and the Witch," the current whereabouts of Jenny and the Ess-Dog, if he prefers crooked rain or chubby rain, the finer points of wigging out at jagbags—or whatever else comes to mind. Nothing's off limits!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Stephen Malkmus" in the subject line.

Remember to include your name in the body of the email—so you can get credited in the magazine and impress (and/or) annoy your jealous and stupendous friends.