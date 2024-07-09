“Man, could he play the guitar or what?” Stevie Ray Vaughan stuns David Letterman in newly uploaded footage of his Late Night show debut

The recently unearthed clip catches the guitar hero in the form of his life, three years sober and following the recording of his Grammy-winning album, In Step

Stevie Ray Vaughan playing his Strat onstage in 1989
(Image credit: Annamaria DiSanto / Getty Images)

Footage has emerged online of Stevie Ray Vaughan making a storming debut appearance on Late Night with David Letterman in 1989.

The newly unearthed clip originally aired on NBC on September 21 of that year, but was recently uploaded to Letterman’s official YouTube channel.

