Summer NAMM 2019: Martin Unveils New Brexit-Themed D-16 Acoustic

Summer NAMM 2019: Martin has unveiled a new lineup of acoustic guitars for Summer NAMM that includes a handful of special limited edition designs.

Arguably the most “special” of all is the oddball D-16E Brexit, which features custom Robert F. Goetzl-designed artwork depicting George Washington, replete in sunglasses and headphones, in front of the Union Jack and European Union flags. Next to the first president is the caption, “Brexit Hmmmm? Been there, done that!!”

More traditional features on the new D-16E include a Sitka spruce gloss top and satin-finished sycamore back and sides. There’s also a high-performance neck taper for ease of playability and Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics.

The D-16E Brexit comes with a list price of $2,799.

For more information, head to Martin Guitar.