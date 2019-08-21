Sunn O)))’s Life Pedal returns to drone once more

Back in June, iconic drone-metal icons Sunn O))) announced the Life Pedal, a brutally heavy collaboration with EarthQuaker Devices. The resultant run of 1,000 distortion pedals sold out within hours, but fortunately it’s been given a second lease of, erm, life.
The new version boasts a frankly stunning gold enclosure, with 300 available from Reverb, and another 200 to be sold directly by the band while on tour.
As per the original, the Life Pedal is designed to nail the sound of Sunn O)))’s latest album, Life Metal - minus the band’s namesake Model T amps, natch.
Onboard is an octave fuzz based on vintage Shin-Ei FY2 and FY6 pedals, run into an LM308-loaded Rat-style distortion, with added clipping switching options for op amp, asymmetric and symmetric.
Add in a second stage of clean boost, and you have one preposterously gained-out dirtbox.
You can be among the first to get hold of one over at Reverb - the price of the original was $249, so we're expecting a similar figure this time around.