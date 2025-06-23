KHDK dives into a Deftones classic with a signature modulation pedal – and it’s the first pedal to ever capture the coveted Digital Bath tone
Chino Moreno has collaborated with the effects specialist to bottle the track’s hypnotic sounds
KHDK Electronics is celebrating 25 years of Deftones’ mesmerizing albumWhite Pony by galloping into the market with “the first-ever pedal to capture the coveted Digital Bath sound”.
The filter-delay modulation pedal has been built with the band’s talismanic frontman, Chino Moreno. It’s said to have been “approved down to the last detail”, with the stompbox successful in “capturing the signature blend of dreamlike depth and raw emotion” that the song (which has given the pedal its name) has in droves.
A prototype appeared on Moreno’s pedalboard during their Coachella 2024 set and has since toured the world with the band as part of a rigorous testing process
The pedal works by merging filter modulation, designed to be as lush as can be, with analog-style delays for “immersive, melancholic” textures, essentially drowning an electric guitar signal in dreamy atmospheres and “hypnotic echoes”.
Four dials, for Delay Time/Mix, and Filter Mix/Rate allow players to customize the shape and movement of the effect, and there’s a Depth mini-switch for diving into even deeper waters. Internal tweaks can kill its dry signal or control repeats for advanced routing options.
“Whether you’re sculpting lush ambient landscapes or dialing in subtle movement beneath a heavy mix, this pedal is your invitation to sink into sound and stay there,” says KHDK Electronics
All pedals are made in the EU, and continue the firm’s collaborative hot streak. Recently, KHDK sold out of its Gojira Drive pedal, made with the band’s ESP Signature artist, Joe Duplantier. It also previously worked with Avenged Sevenfold’s Zacky Vengeance and German thrashers, Kreator.
The firm was launched by Metallica’s wah-loving soloist, Kirk Hammet, with its name deriving from his initials, and those of his co-collaborator David Karon – a partnership which first formed to design Hammett’s signature Randall half stack amp in 2008.
The first 150 units sold will come with a certificate of authenticity and will be personally signed by Chino Moreno.
The KHDK Electronics Digital Bath pedal is available now for $249.99.
Head to KHDK Electronics for more.
Meanwhile, the band’s guitarist Stephen Carpenter has spoken about his commitment to touring duties, having been absent from the band's San Francisco show with System of A Down last year.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
