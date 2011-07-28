Sweet Cyanide to Appear at Sturgis Buffalo Chip Festival on Aug. 8

New York City rockers Sweet Cyanide have been confirmed to support Buckcherry and Def Leppard on the main stage at this year’s Buffalo Chip Festival in Sturgis, SD. The festival takes place August 8.

The band also recently played shows in Philadelphia and Maryland and have added an August 23 date at B.B. King's in New York.

Sweet Cyanide will re-release their last full-length album, Sweet Cyanide II, on August 30. Fans can download it now on iTunes and Amazon.

Sweet Cyanide spent the better part of 2009 becoming a favorite opener of Halestorm, Bullet For My Valentine, Pop Evil, Extreme and Charm City Devils; the latter becoming a regular touring partner on the East Coast. The band released their first self-titled full-length album in August 2009.

In 2010, the band earned a slot as main stage performers at Rock N Rev Fest in Sturgis, SD, with Hinder, Three Doors Down, Alice in Chains and more.