System of a Down Announce Live Dates

System of a Down, who have been on hiatus since 2006, have just announced that they will be playing a handful of European live dates in 2011.
The band posted the following message on their official website:
"We also want to thank you for your loyalty and support, not only to System Of A Down, but to all of our solo efforts as well. We have no master plan of sorts - we are playing these shows simply because we want to play together again as a band and for you, our amazing fans."
System Of A Down Tour Dates:
- 6/2/11 - Italy, Milan, Milan Fiera Arena (on-sale Dec 1 @ 10am)
- 6/4/11 - Germany, Nurnberg, Rock im Park (AVAILABLE NOW)
- 6/5/11 - Germany, Nurburgring, Rock am Ring (AVAILABLE NOW)
- 6/6/11 - France, Paris, Omnisports de Bercy (on-sale Dec 14 @ 10am)
- 6/9/11 - Switzerland, Interlaken, Greenfield Festival (on-sale Dec 1 @ 10am)
- 6/11/11 - UK, Castle Donington, Download Festival (on-sale Dec 3 @ 9am)
- 6/13/11 - Austria, Nickelsdorf, Novarock (AVAILABLE NOW)
- 6/15/11 - Germany, Berlin, Wuhlheide (on-sale Dec 1 @ 9am)
- 6/17/11 - Sweden, Gothenburg, Metaltown Festival (on-sale Dec 2 @ 9am)
- 6/19/11 - Finland, Turku, Provinssirock (on-sale Dec 1 @ 9am)