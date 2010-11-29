System of a Down Announce Live Dates

System of a Down, who have been on hiatus since 2006, have just announced that they will be playing a handful of European live dates in 2011.

The band posted the following message on their official website:

"We also want to thank you for your loyalty and support, not only to System Of A Down, but to all of our solo efforts as well. We have no master plan of sorts - we are playing these shows simply because we want to play together again as a band and for you, our amazing fans."

System Of A Down Tour Dates: