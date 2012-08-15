TC-Helicon Teams Up with Serj Tankian to Release Exclusive Vocal Presets

Earlier this year, TC-Helicon launched its ‘Featured Artist of the Month’ program, they release free custom presets for its best-selling vocal processors and effects units made by many poplar singers performing today.

For the month of August, TC-Helicon teamed up with versatile vocalist Serj Tankian, known best for his work with System of a Down, to present eleven exclusive presets off his recent new solo album 'Harakiri'. The presets are free to download for all users of either VoiceLive 2, VoiceLive Rack, VoiceLive Touch, VoiceLive Play or VoiceLive Play GTX.

Serj uses TC-Helicon’s VoiceLive Rack for his live vocals and in the studio, and when he is not using it for vocals, he runs flutes and other instruments through it for recording his upcoming side project ‘Jazz-Iz-Christ’.

TC-Helicon will be celebrating Serj for an entire month on its Facebook page by giving away, among other things, a signed VoiceLive Rack unit and a pile of swag.

For more information visit www.tc-helicon.com.