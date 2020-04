One thing’s for sure: there’s a lot of great bass playing out there – just ask Thundercat.

But according to Ichika Nito – he of the ethereal guitar tuning – there are actually 10 levels of bass playing.

First on that scale? One finger playing, of course.

From there, Nito demonstrates two- and three-finger technique, hammer-ons and pull-offs, slapping, harmonics, tapping and more.

As for Level 10? Watch to the end to find out.