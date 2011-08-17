Tony Iommi's Manager Speaks Out on Black Sabbath Reunion Rumors

Is Black Sabbath reuniting or not? That's the question of the hour.

Yesterday, we reported that guitarist Tony Iommi had told the Birmingham Mail that the band's original lineup was in fact reuniting and beginning work on a new album. Later that same day, Iommi issued a statement on his official website apologizing to his bandmates for the comments being made public and clarifying that the reports of a Sabbath reunion were "speculation." You can read the full statement here

While some fans took this as a sign that the reunion was off, we were careful to point out that at no point in his statement did Iommi deny that the reunion was in fact happening. Now, his manager has told the Birmingham Mail the same thing.

“We haven’t got anything in place," says Iommi's manager He’s not denying that the guys have been talking but there’s nothing in the way that’s been implied in the statements that you made.

Of course, he was quick to point out that Iommi had: "made [the statements] to you in June and he felt that he made them to you off-the-record."

As always, we'll keep you posted when more information comes to light.