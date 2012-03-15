Tool Singer Maynard James Keenan Sounds Off on Piracy

Earlier this week, Tool/A Perfect Circle/Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan sat down for a chat with Oregon rock station 101.5 KFLY.

During the interview, Keenan was asked about the state of the music industry, and how piracy is affecting it.

"I think it's a much bigger conversation," he said. "I think part of the problem with most of that is just the foundation of respect or entitlement. I think 'entitlement' is probably the better word. I think, just in general, our society has gotten to the point where just you click a button, you get what you want when you want it. So until we get to a point where we realize you don't necessarily always get what you want when you want it, we're gonna have a problem. So it stems from there."

He continued, "Until somebody has actually written a check to record their own record and see everything that goes into it, they don't really understand that if you just take it… The current state of music, I'm sure there's a lot of creative stuff going on out there, but there certainly isn't — of course, I'm being nostalgic — but it doesn't seem like there's as much, creatively, going on, 'cause most people can't afford to do it."

Tool are currently working on a new studio album, although no release timetable has been given.

(Thanks to Blabbermouth.net)