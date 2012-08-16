UK Lottery Winner Wants to Reunite Original Guns N' Roses Lineup

Although it's not the same as when Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels jokingly offered $3,000 to The Beatles if they'd reunite in 1976, a British lottery winner wants to pay the original lineup of Guns N' Roses to reunite.

Adrian Bayford won £148 million (almost $233,000 US) on August 10 in the EuroMillions lottery. His dream, he said, is to reunite the estranged rockers -- he'd happily spend some of his fortune to make it happen.

Bayford, 41, runs a music shop in Haverhill, Suffolk, England.

Asked if he'd like to splash out on a big gig, he told The Sun, "I think I would just have to get Guns N' Roses together — the original line-up, mind. I am a real fan."

Of the gang that recorded Appetite For Destruction, drummer Steven Adler was fired in 1990 and guitarist Izzy Stradlin quit in 1991. Five years later Slash quit and was followed by bassist Duff McKagan in 1997. Slash hasn't performed with Axl Rose in almost 20 years.

Earlier this week, the current lineup of Guns N' Roses announced that they will be playing a 12-date residency at the Las Vegas' Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in October.