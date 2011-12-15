Unearthed: Never-Before-Seen Photos of 1978 In-Store Appearance by Van Halen

The guys over at the Van Halen News Desk (VHND.com) just published several recently unearthed photos of Van Halen -- the entire band -- making an in-store appearance at a record store during their 1978 world tour.

A flyer in the background reads "APPEARING IN STORE FRIDAY 2:30 – 4:00″ -- and unlike Spinal Tap's miserable in-store appearance in This is Spinal Tap, it looks like several people (mostly teenage girls) actually showed up.

From VHND.com: "Note that the band is drinking cans of Schlitz Malt Liquor, their favorite beer at the time. Also note all the signed albums and the promotional poster on the wall, all of which would be highly valued collectibles now, assuming any of those items are still around 33 years later."

Check out these never-before-scene photos right here.

Photo: VHND.com