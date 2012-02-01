Van Halen: "Beats Workin'" Clip

It's time once again to get your daily fix of new Van Halen material, as we've got another clip from A Different Kind of Truth for your listening pleasure. Check out a 90-second sampler of the album's closing track, "Beats Workin'," below.

A Different Kind of Truth is out in less than a week, on February 7, via Interscope.

The band will kick off an extensive North American tour on February 18 in Lousville, Kentucky.

"It's material that Eddie and I generated, literally, in 1975, 1976 and 1977," said frontman David Lee Roth of the band's new material. "Usually fellas in our weight division will kind of gamely — or ironically, wink, wink — try to hail back to it [but] keep a safe, mature distance from it."

A Different Kind of Truth:

1. "Tattoo" (video)

2. "She's the Woman" (clip, live video)

3. "You and Your Blues" (clip)

4. "China Town" (clip)

5. "Blood and Fire" (clip)

6. "Bullethead"

7. "As Is" (clip)

8. "Honeybabysweetiedoll"

9. "The Trouble with Never" (clip)

10. "Outta Space"

11. "Stay Frosty" (clip)

12. "Big River"

13. "Beats Workin'" (clip)