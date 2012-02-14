Video: David Lee Roth Reveals the Truth Behind the Brown M&Ms

Anyone familiar with rock and roll lore has undoubtedly heard the story of Van Halen's classic tour rider. The rider stated that there could be no brown M&Ms in the backstage area, or the venue's manager would forfeit all of the money from the show to the band.

While the story propagated like wildfire in the years since, it's not often accompanied by David Lee Roth's official explanation. In a new video, David Lee Roth himself speaks out to once and for all set the record straight on the brown M&Ms. Watch below.

Van Halen's new album, A Different Kind of Truth, is out now.