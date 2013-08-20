Video: Dream Theater's John Petrucci and James LaBrie Interviewed on Bloodstock Radio

In the 14-minute-long video below, Bloodstock Radio's Michelle Livings chats with Dream Theater's John Petrucci and James LaBrie.

The trio discuss the band's new self-titled album, which will be released September 24 by Roadrunner Records. They also discuss what it was like recording with new drummer Mike Mangini, the concepts behind the album and its cover artwork.

Also, be sure to take note of what might be hints about an upcoming world tour announcement.

Petrucci and LaBrie also throw in some handy nutritional advice. Enjoy!