Video: Ex-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee Jams with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Extends Jam Invite to Bill Clinton

Here's a NAMM 2012 video that was posted by CNN, covering one of the presentations at NAMM Media Day (January 18) at the Anaheim Convention Center.

It also happens to feature Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski.

In order of appearance:

01. Tolinski introduces Kenny Wayne Shepherd, who discusses the Guitar World Lick of the Day app, which recently celebrated its 1 millionth download -- and the AmpKit app.

02. Former Arkansas Governor -- and occasional bassist -- Mike Huckabee talks about the importance of music education in US schools. Then he jams with Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

03. Huckabee challenges Pres. Bill Clinton to jam with his band.

Do check it out ...

P.S.: Guitar World's Lick of the Day app is a free download for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch that's available at the App Store.

P.P.S.: The CNN iReporter is mispronouncing "NAMM." It should rhyme with ham or Spam ... or jam.