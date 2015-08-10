Watch Joe Bonamassa and Zakk Wylde Play Cream's "Crossroads"

As the headline implies, what we've got here is a fan-filmed video of Joe Bonamassa and Zakk Wylde performing Cream's "Crossroads."

The show took place in mid-December 2013 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Be sure to tell us what you think of their performance in the comments below or on Facebook.

And, of course, Cream's legendary 1968 live version of Robert Johnson's "Crossroads" is included in Guitar World's list of Eric Clapton's 50 Greatest Guitar Moments. To see exactly where it landed on our list—and exactly what we said about it and the other 49 songs—head in this general direction.

And while you're at it, check out this audio clip of Eddie Van Halen performing the "Crossroads" solo during an interview in the mid-Eighties.