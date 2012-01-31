Video: Machine Head Invite 13-Year-Old Fan Onstage for Performance

Continuing to be not only one of the better thrash bands around, but one of the coolest, Machine Head invited a 13-year-old fan on stage last night in Buffalo, New York, for a rendition of "Aesthetics of Hate" from their 2007 album, The Blackening.

Thirteen-year-old Anthony Potenza was holding up a sign that read "Let This 13-Year-Old Play 'Aesthetics Of Hate' With You" -- a move that worked for another fan back in 2010 -- and was ushered up on stage to join the band.

How did Anthony do? Check out the video below to see for yourself.

Machine Head are on tour with Suicide Silence in support of their latest album, Unto the Locust.