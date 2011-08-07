Video: Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Talks 'TH1RT3EN'

In a new video interview with Artisan News, Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine talks about the making of the upcoming new album from Megadeth, TH1RT3EN. You can check out the video below.

TH1RT3EN is tentatively due out this fall via Roadrunner Records, and was recorded at Dave Mustaine's Vic's Garage studio in San Marcos, California with producer Johnny K.

The album seemed to come together very quickly for a Megadeth record, and bassist David Ellefson agrees, saying, "It came together really quickly as we did it in between the 'Big Four' show in Indio [California in late April] and we went right into the studio and had to have it done before the next 'Big Four' show, which was in Germany [in early July]. So we basically had this 10-week window where we had to arrange, finish any writing and basically record a whole album. We knocked out over a dozen songs for the record, which was one every five days, which was a big workload but it was a fun process."