Video: Pearl Jam Guitarist Mike McCready Discusses His 1959 Guitars

In the video below, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready describes three of his favorite 1959-era guitars: a Les Paul 'Burst, a Fender Strat and a Les Paul TV model.

"It all started with the Strat," McCready says in the clip, which was posted to YouTube last month. "I was reading an article with Stevie Ray Vaughan a long time ago, and the number '1959' stuck out to me for some reason.

"So I started searching those out as the band got more popular and I could actually afford one. And I found this one in Los Angeles. That's what introduced me to the whole world of 1959s."

Enjoy!