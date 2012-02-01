Video: Shit Guitarists Say

The latest Internet meme to really take off has been the "Shit _____ Say" videos, which began with a video simply titled "Shit Girls Say."

Since then, people have been making their own versions of the video for any number of subjects: New Yorkers, baseball players -- and now guitarists.

"Shit Guitarists Say" made its debut over the weekend, and while there are so many places they could have gone but didn't, we can't say the video doesn't speak the truth.

See for yourself!

(Note: We'd also like to point out the guy holding an issue of Guitar World at :54 into the video. Can you name that issue?)