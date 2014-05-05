'Star Wars' Millennium Falcon Guitar — Video

Did Han Solo play guitar solos?

We may never know.

What we do know is that Brian Fisk of Missouri has made his very own Millennium Falcon guitar.

"It's one of a kind because of all the features I added to it," Fisk told the Southeast Missourian. "It has a custom-made headstock based on R2-D2 from the movie. It also has working sounds and lights. The sound effects were part of the toy and there were a couple of lights as well. I added lights on the back for the engine, some stuff like that.

"I worked on it in my spare time for probably about three months," he said. "Part of it was because I was getting a little bored — I wanted something to do around the house."