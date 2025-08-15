“It’s crazy that White Pony was 25 years old this year, even crazier that one of our fans owns one of the ESPs used to record it”: Stephen Carpenter’s ESP Horizon Custom from Deftones’ Back to School video has been valued at $55,000

Now here’s a story that speaks to the market appreciation of an electric guitar, when the instrument in question tracked not one, but two genre classics – and was in a music video that was on regular rotation on MTV.

Yes, we’re talking about Stephen Carpenter of Deftones and the HHS ESP he used to track 1997’s Around the Fur – a guitar that has just been valued by Christie’s for a cool $55,000.

There is no news – yet – as to whether this Turquoise custom Horizon is headed to auction, but $55,000 would be 100 per cent burning a hole in our gig bag. Heck, it would burn a hole in our Hiscox fight case.

But could you part with a guitar that clearly has so much sentimental value? As revealed in a Facebook post from Sol Invicto, Carpenter’s side project with Cypress Hill alumni, the guitar remains in the ownership of a fan.

“Appraised at a cool $55,000! It’s crazy that White Pony was 25 years old this year, even crazier that one of our fans owns one of the ESPs used to record it,” reads the post.

Deftones - My Own Summer (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster] - YouTube Watch On

This being the internet, Reply Guy circling the post like sharks in the My Own Summer (Shove It) promo video, there was some bewilderment how anyone would put such a price tag on its head.

One commentator, Rob Evans, said he was “pretty sure” he sold it for around $6,000 some nine years ago; who valued it at $55,000 and – effectively – what were they smoking?

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Putting on their Larry Summers hat, the Sol Invicto admin duly administered an economic lesson. Christie’s appraisers set the value, that’s who.

“Pretty sure coffee was 50 cents nine years ago, too,” came the response. “Deftones are much bigger than nine years ago, recent platinum records, etc. Inflation, brother.”

Posted by Solinvictocomiti on

Now there’s an economics class worth sitting in on, Inflation 101 with Sol Invicto (bring your own edibles/lunch will be provided).

We might actually have to wait for it to be listed for the guitar’s provenance to be officially documented. Christie’s will have that information. But it still has the original stickers, which either makes it player’s grade in vintage guitar terms, or original in artist memorabilia terms. Carpenter says it was his for sure.

“I sent the photos over to Stephen and he confirmed and authenticated the below, a fine piece of history there!” says Sol Invicto. “So good to see it in safe hands! Still with original Hed PE Stuck Mojo & Ozomatli stickers…

“This is the actual guitar Stephen Carpenter (Deftones and Sol Invicto) used to record Around the Fur (it’s the guitar photographed in the liner notes) and some songs from White Pony. It was also used in the Back to School music video. It was also a touring guitar for a few years and appeared on a few live TV performances.”

Deftones - Back To School (Mini Maggit) [Official Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

The custom Horizon was officially consecrated as a signature guitar, and has remained in the ESP/LTD lineup for decades, being subtly refreshed but retaining the lesser-spotted HHS pickup configuration.

Carpenter’s preference for the dual-humbuckers at the bridge and middle positions was reportedly inspired by Vivian Campbell’s signature Kramer Nightswan – the one with the lightning finish that also might possible have influenced Dimebag Darrel’s number one Dean ML.

This model has the Seymour Duncans. Carpenter would later move onto Fishman Fluence humbucker pickups. Such is life. Some five years ago, Carpenter’s white ESP Mirage was sold on Reverb for $4,500. This was his first neck-through ESP guitar, which he threw into the crowd at a show in Ohio, then signed the front later backstage, and came to regret parting with it.

The Mirage was in less than perfect condition, but this story has us wondering what Christie’s would value that at now? And also just where was Sol Invicto getting coffee for just 90 cents in 2016…

Though an ESP loyalist, Carpenter also began playing Kiesel guitars back in 2023.