Vocalist Jesse Leach Rejoins Killswitch Engage?

When it was announced early in the year that Killswitch Engage had parted ways with vocalist Howard Jones, the logical choice to replace him for most fans was original Killswitch singer Jesse Leach.

While there is no confirmation from the band just yet, it does seem like Leach is now officially back with the band. Our evidence? The band's website has been updated with a new imagine of the band as the main background image, and Leach is with them.

Leach has remained on good terms with the band, even filling in for Jones on more than one occasion. Most recently, he joined Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz in Times of Grace.

We'll keep you posted when the band issues an official statement on the matter.