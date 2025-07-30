“With the new opportunities that I have ahead, I need to prioritize my long-term future”: Prog virtuoso Jason Richardson leaves All That Remains after 7 years
The guitarist leaves after seven years and has some currently unspecified projects lined up
Prog virtuoso Jason Richardson has announced that he has amicably parted ways with metalcore outfit All That Remains.
The Music Man signature artist joined the band in 2018 after three years as a solo artist, following stints in Born of Osiris and Chelsea Grin before that. Having toured tirelessly with the band during his seven-year spell, he handled the bulk of writing for their 10th album, Antifragile, which was released in January, but will now step away from the group.
The guitarist's shredding capabilities have put him in the top rankings of modern metal guitar players, and he's been a guest star on a score of records, including collaborations with Polyphia, August Burns Red, and Veil of Maya.
Despite stepping away from All That Remains, Richardson says he is “optimistic” about the future, stating he has “been grinding on a lot of different things behind the scenes,” in an Instagram post outlining his decision.
“All That Remains and I have decided to amicably part ways,” his official statement reads. “I'm incredibly proud of the record we made together and grateful for the relationships I've built.
“With everything happening in my own career and new opportunities that I have ahead, I need to prioritize what makes the most sense for my long-term future. I genuinely wish the rest of the band the absolute best in everything they choose to pursue.”
What these new opportunities are remains to be seen, but it seems likely that he’ll be adding to his collection of three solo albums, the last of which came out in 2022, very soon.
He has also just released a virtuosic, electric, and nylon-string guitar-powered take on Hedwig's Theme, originally written by master composer John Williams for the Harry Potter movie franchise. Its slickly shot YouTube video has just shy of 120,000 views since it dropped two days ago. That suggests his solo platform is plenty big enough for a second period without a band.
In the comments section of the post, Richardson has also ruled out a return to Born of Osiris, with whom he produced one album, 2011’s The Discovery.
Speaking to Guitar World about his approach to songwriting earlier this year, the shredder recalled a choice piece of advice he received from Al di Meola, who told Richardson to forget all the theory he knew.
He's also recalled surviving improv-heavy jams with Eric Johnson, Joe Satriani, and Steve Vai as a guest on the G3 tour, something not every guitarist can say they've done.
As for All That Remains, who said they “love” the outgoing guitarist, it's unclear who is in line to replace him. Whoever steps into his shoes, however, has some seriously difficult parts to master.
