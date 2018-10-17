Warren Haynes’ Christmas Jam to Feature Gov’t Mule, Joe Bonamassa, Dave Grohl and More

The 2018 lineup for Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam has been announced, and includes Gov’t Mule, Joe Bonamassa, Dave Grohl, Haynes’ Dark Side of the Mule and more. The event, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has been expanded to a two-night extravaganza, taking place Friday, December 7 and Saturday, December 8 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina. The Christmas Jam will benefit the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.

Said Haynes: “I can't believe that it has been 30 years since myself and a few friends held a small event in a local club so we could all play together around the holidays and donate a small amount of money to charity. Never in our wildest dreams did I, or anyone in attendance that night, expect that our little show would evolve into the event that it has, taking place over 2 nights at the arena where I saw so many great shows as a teenager. It's gone from being a local event to an international one and we couldn't have done it without the help of all the great artists, bands, and musicians that have donated their time through the years. I am thrilled and humbled that so many incredible musicians are going to help celebrate this milestone. This is truly going to be the biggest and best Christmas Jam yet.”

Pre-sale tickets, including a limited number of discounted two-day passes and VIP/Travel packages, will be available Friday, October 19 here, with tickets going on sale Friday, October 26.

For more information on Warren Haynes’ Annual Christmas Jam, head over to XmasJam.com.

Check out the full lineup below.