For the release of Orangewood’s new Highland collection, their first all-solid guitars, the company has brought back a familiar face in guitarist Dillan Witherow. You can watch him demo the Highland Sage model above.

Back during Orangewood's launch in 2017, Witherow was asked to demo the company's very first prototype instruments. Now, four collections later, Witherow is back—along with fellow player Jacob Evergreen—to demo the Highland collection with those same beautiful tunes.

In the the videos below, Witherow and Evergreen give us the run down of the Highland collection, showcasing the bright and woody tone of the lineup's three models; Ava, Hudson and Sage.

Each guitar is designed with timeless features in mind, including a torrefied solid top, ebony fingerboard, Grover open-gear tuners, ebony bridge, and an optional L.R. Baggs Anthem pickup system.

For more, head over to orangewoodguitars.com.