“We need time and space to grieve”: Pantera cancel tour dates to mourn Ozzy Osbourne

Pantera have announced they will be canceling some of their tour dates to allow time to mourn for the late Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last week.

In a statement posted to social media, the band – which features former Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde in its ranks – confirmed that a handful of dates will be rescheduled, while others will be cancelled, to give “time and space to grieve”.

“Ozzy wasn’t just a legend who shaped the very foundation of heavy metal and inspired Pantera from the beginning – he was family,” the post reads. “A mentor, a brother, and a constant presence in our lives both on and off the stage. The bond we shared with him ran far deeper than music.

“In light of this profound loss, we need time and space to grieve – to be with our families, our crew, and each other as we process and honor the life of someone who meant so much to us. Out of respect, and to allow members of our team the time to mourn, we will be rescheduling the following shows.”

Pantera’s July 28 show in Saratoga Springs has been shifted to September 9, while their July 31 show in Holmdel will be moved to September 8.

As a result, three later shows – July 19 in Gildford, NH; September 8 in Birmingham, AL; and September 10 in Virginia Beach, VA – have been cancelled.

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76 last week, mere weeks after returning to the stage and reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates for his Back to the Beginning farewell show. The announcement prompted an outpouring of tributes from all corners of the music world, as well as heartfelt tributes from Ozzy’s Sabbath bandmates – Geezer Butler included.

Likewise, Wylde – who was recruited by Pantera to step into the shoes of the late Dimebag Darrell in 2023 – has also paid tribute to Ozzy in an emotional new interview with Guitar World, in which he looks back on their final moments together on stage.

Wylde’s deep-rooted connection to Ozzy traces back to the late 1980s, when he was given the unenviable task of filling a role previously held by Randy Rhoads and Jake E. Lee. He would go on to become Ozzy’s longest-serving guitarist, and was by the singer’s side when he performed his last solo set at Back to the Beginning.