Watch John 5 rip through Crank It's dizzying lead lines in this exclusive playthrough

Few guitarists possess the accolades and all-round experience to match that of Tele aficionado John 5. In his over-30-year tenure as one of the game's top shredders, he's released nine solo albums, served as axeman at the side of David Lee Roth, and in Marilyn Manson from 1998 to 2004.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mr 5 was kind enough to pay a visit to the Guitar World video studio to run an exclusive playthrough of Crank it from his latest album, Invasion.

Needless to say, the track showcases every trick in guitarist's well-stocked arsenal, as he blazes through its many winding lead lines at an awe-inspiring speed.

Sweeps, tapping, string skipping... Yep, this track has it all. If you're looking for your jaw to hit the floor, press play above.