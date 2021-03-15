Spector introduced the NS Ethos series of bass guitars earlier this year, and the eye-catching instruments boast serious specs, including premium tone woods and cutting-edge electronics that deliver a new level of playability and tonality to Spector's existing range of bass models.

With that said, we couldn’t wait to get one in the hands of resident bass master and instructor Matt Scharfglass, who took the NS Ethos for a proper spin – using a pick, his fingers and some slapping and popping – in this new demo video.

The NS Ethos, he begins, is “a really cool refresh on a classic design.” And indeed, with a figured poplar burl top on a solid maple body and two striking finishes – Interstellar Gloss and Super Faded Black Gloss – this bass is one of Spector's best to date.

Other features include a three-piece maple neck with a 24-fret rosewood fingerboard adorned with a custom Spector logo inlay at the 12th fret, a Hi-Mass locking bridge and sealed die-cast tuners.

Image 1 of 2 NS Ethos four-string in Intersteller Gloss (Image credit: Spector) Image 2 of 2 NS Ethos five-string in Super Faded Black Gloss (Image credit: Spector)

Pickups, meanwhile, are Aguilar's AG-P at the neck and AG-J-HC at the bridge, which combine with an OBP-2 active preamp system for a wide range of musical tones.

The NS Ethos is available in four- and five-string versions with a 34-inch scale.

“With a classic feel, powerful Aguilar electronics that deliver warmth and clarity and a perfect pairing of maple and poplar burl tonewoods for stellar tone, the Spector NS Ethos 4 is an unrivaled modern player’s bass,” Matt says.

We couldn't agree more.

For more information, head to Spector Bass.