When Your Online Guitar Students Should Be Teaching You

You don’t need me to tell you that the Internet has connected humanity in ways our forefathers never could have imagined.

Through the power of this platform, certain occupations have seen a massive increase in earning potential and reach, specifically in the realm of education.

Video calling apps such as Skype and FaceTime allow guitar teachers to find qualified and willing students all over the globe without either party having to leave the comfort of his or her home.

It's difficult to know the person you’ll be teaching—until the moment his or fer face pops up on your computer monitor. It can be a bit nerve wracking, but not for the reasons you might think.

The thing is, guitar players who seek out lessons on the Internet aren’t always the typical student you might find in a local music shop. Instead of a mom or dad dropping little Timmy off for his weekly babysit—err… guitar lesson, the people you find online are motivated and can usually play very well.

Sometimes, you might find they should be the ones teaching you.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.