Which pedal is in the Guitar Crate this month?

Last week, we introduced you to Guitar Crate, a brand-new subscription service for guitarists.

Featuring a number of levels of commitment - from the Pedal of the Month package to the Strings and Picks package - Guitar Crate offers subscribers a different, surprise electric, bass or acoustic guitar-related gift every month.

Guitar World's Paul and Alan, it turns out, were so interested in the service after learning about it last week, that they signed us up for a Pedal of the Month subscription!

In the latest episode of Cooking with Sound, our two hosts see which mystery pedal came in the mail this time, then take it for a test. You can see the resulting demo in full above.

