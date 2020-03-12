Trending

Which pedal is in the Guitar Crate this month?

See which mystery pedal landed at our doorstep, and watch Paul and Alan test it out!

Last week, we introduced you to Guitar Crate, a brand-new subscription service for guitarists.

Featuring a number of levels of commitment - from the Pedal of the Month package to the Strings and Picks package - Guitar Crate offers subscribers a different, surprise electric, bass or acoustic guitar-related gift every month.

Guitar World's Paul and Alan, it turns out, were so interested in the service after learning about it last week, that they signed us up for a Pedal of the Month subscription!

In the latest episode of Cooking with Sound, our two hosts see which mystery pedal came in the mail this time, then take it for a test. You can see the resulting demo in full above.

For more info, head on over to Guitar Crate.