A subscription service for guitarists? Guitar Crate has made it a reality

There really are subscription services for everything these days.

Everything from Netflix for your movies and TV, Blue Apron for your meals and even a service for your, um, toilet paper. We know what you're thinking though. What about a subscription service for guitarists?

That, friends, is where Guitar Crate enters the picture. A monthly subscription service that features different levels of commitment - from the Pedal of the Month package to the more entry level Strings and Picks package - Guitar Crate offers subscribers an exciting surprise gear-related gift every month.

In the latest episode of Cooking with Sound, Paul and Alan take an in-depth look at the service, and unbox and demo their own surprise pedal. You can check it out above.

For more info, be sure to point your browser to Guitar Crate.